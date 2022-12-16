Businesses not moving fast enough on climate change initiatives: former Unilever CEO

“Just like any big economy, you have your challenges, not least in eradicating poverty and bringing security and dignity to all parts of the Indian society. And of course, we all know that nothing can be taken for granted. No nation is immune to the tectonic shifts that are taking place in geopolitics or in the global economy, or in the changing atmosphere in which we operate. But still, the relative stability in your economy, the growth projections, in spite of everything going on, the management of covid-19, the investments in infrastructure, your growing middle class, continuous steps to make it easier for foreigners to invest, all things that I think will continue to keep you on a path of success, and all things that are not happening by chance," he added.