Butterfly mourns Prestige's TT Jagannathan, hails him as ‘mind that shaped kitchen industry’ | See Facebook post

Butterfly, a kitchen appliance brand, has offered a heartfelt tribute to former Prestige group chairman TT Jagannathan, who died on Friday at the age of 77 in Bengaluru. The rival brand extended its condolences on Facebook to 'The Kitchen Mogul', calling him "the dreamer who led with conviction, a mind that shaped industry, a spirit that turned ideas to impact, and a thinker who saw beyond his time."
Jagannathan, who transformed a modest cookware company into Prestige, one of India's most beloved homegrown brands, is survived by his wife, Latha Jagannathan, and sons T.T. Mukund and T.T. Lakshman.
An IIT Madras engineer with a master’s from Cornell University, Jagannathan returned to India in the early 1970s to stabilise his family’s struggling business. Barely in his 20s, he took the reins of TTK Prestige, revamping both its products and public image.
When reports of faulty pressure cookers threatened the company’s reputation in the late 1970s, he introduced the now-iconic gasket release system—a safety valve that reshaped how Indian households perceived cookware. A 1980s television campaign linked a husband’s affection for his wife with her safety in the kitchen, turning a functional appliance into a symbol of care and modern aspiration, cementing Prestige’s cultural relevance for decades.
Under Jagannathan’s leadership, Prestige navigated near-bankruptcy to global expansion, launching the Manttra brand in the US and acquiring the UK-based Horwood Homewares. Manttra has since become the top-selling Indian kitchen brand in US stores, while Prestige commands over 40% of the US pressure cooker market.
Read | Meet the 27-year-old, youngest, self-made billionaire whose ‘prediction’ company got $2 billion from NYSE's parent
From a pressure-cooker maker, Prestige evolved into a full-service kitchen solutions brand, spanning cookware, electrical appliances, and home-care products. Yet, the company faced stiff competition from Hawkins Cookers, whose loyal consumer base prized durable designs and traditional distribution. For decades, Prestige and Hawkins dominated India’s pressure cooker market, setting trends in pricing, marketing, and product innovation.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.