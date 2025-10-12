Butterfly mourns Prestige's TT Jagannathan, hails him as ‘mind that shaped kitchen industry’ | See Facebook post

Butterfly, a kitchen appliance brand, has offered a heartfelt tribute to former Prestige group chairman TT Jagannathan, who died on Friday at the age of 77 in Bengaluru. The rival brand extended its condolences on Facebook to 'The Kitchen Mogul', calling him "the dreamer who led with conviction, a mind that shaped industry, a spirit that turned ideas to impact, and a thinker who saw beyond his time."

Jagannathan, who transformed a modest cookware company into Prestige, one of India's most beloved homegrown brands, is survived by his wife, Latha Jagannathan, and sons T.T. Mukund and T.T. Lakshman.

How did be begin his journey? An IIT Madras engineer with a master’s from Cornell University, Jagannathan returned to India in the early 1970s to stabilise his family’s struggling business. Barely in his 20s, he took the reins of TTK Prestige, revamping both its products and public image.

What innovations made Prestige a household name? When reports of faulty pressure cookers threatened the company’s reputation in the late 1970s, he introduced the now-iconic gasket release system—a safety valve that reshaped how Indian households perceived cookware. A 1980s television campaign linked a husband’s affection for his wife with her safety in the kitchen, turning a functional appliance into a symbol of care and modern aspiration, cementing Prestige’s cultural relevance for decades.

How did Prestige expand globally? Under Jagannathan’s leadership, Prestige navigated near-bankruptcy to global expansion, launching the Manttra brand in the US and acquiring the UK-based Horwood Homewares. Manttra has since become the top-selling Indian kitchen brand in US stores, while Prestige commands over 40% of the US pressure cooker market.

