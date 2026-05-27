Byju Raveendran gets 6-month jail term from Singapore court in contempt case

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian technology firm Byju’s, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, May 27. Byju Raveendran has not just been asked to serve six months in jail, but also instructed to pay $70,500 or ₹67,45,940. Giving the verdict, the court also said that Raveendran had disobeyed multiple orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.
He has been instructed to surrender himself to officials, and provide documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.
The threat of jail time is the latest blow to a founder who is now facing claims from foreign investors around the world, including in the US where lenders are fighting to claw back losses from a $1.2 billion loan that soured.
The ruling marks another major setback for the once high-flying edtech entrepreneur, whose company has been battling mounting financial stress, governance concerns and legal disputes across several jurisdictions. Byju’s, once valued at around $22 billion, has seen its fortunes collapse amid cash flow issues, delayed financial filings, investor exits and creditor battles.
Global lenders and investors have also initiated recovery proceedings linked to the company’s troubled $1.2 billion term loan, which triggered a series of legal battles in the United States and other markets. The company has faced scrutiny over alleged fund diversion, corporate governance lapses and missed payment obligations.
According to sources, Raveendran didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's unclear whether he is in Singapore or elsewhere.
He is now being pursued in Singapore's court system by a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, which participated in a funding round for the tech firm as it was cutting jobs and laying off staff.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.