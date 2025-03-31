Byju Raveendran promises ‘will rise again’, netizens unhappy, say ‘baksh de bhai, karma, fraud, thief, go to jail…’

Edtech startup Byju's disgraced founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, promised to make a comeback in a social media post on March 30, but netizens came out with a host of reactions ranging form sarcasm to anger.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which showed a picture of his younger self, Byju Raveendran captioned it saying: “Broke, not Broken. We will rise again. (sic)” At time of writing, the post was viewed 13 lakh times, and generated over 1,500 replies, besides quotes.

‘Will Rise Again’ Says Byju Raveendran, Netizens Not Happy While Byju Raveendran's post was hopeful, the reactions to it on X have been overwhelmingly negative — ranging from anger to sarcasm.

One user was heavily critical of the impact of Byju's financial troubles on everyday people: “Karma hit you badly! Selling tabs to poor on the name of fear of good education. Putting them in the trap of loan and EMI. What an evil organisation Byju’s was. We all know. (sic)”

Others agreed, one saying: “You Broke, Not Broken. But then you have Broken and Shattered the dreams of many students and families! (sic)” and another asking: “what good is rising if it comes at the expense of scamming less privileged ones? (sic)”

Another felt that Raveendran would be unable to come back, due to lack fo trust, “Greed overtook Byjus, education counselor’s were behaving like hooligans, people forget everything but they never forget how you treated them. You get one chance in life to make an impact , you blew it away. (sic),” they wrote.

Some others were sarcastic, saying: “Please bhai. Baksh de bhai. Dil se bol raha hoon, please mat kar bhai.” (Please spare us brother. I'm pleading earnestly, please don't come back.) and another saying: “Please remain where you are. Humble request to stop rising. (sic)” And one user took a jab: “Thats the spirit. Another fraud loading (sic)”

Others were dismissive of Raveendran, saying “nobody wants you to rise again” and “U should go to jail”

Byju Raveendra ‘Hyper Optimistic’ of Byju's Return Notably, this is Raveendran's second time posting online after purging his social media accounts, amid the legal and financial troubles of his edtech unicorn Byju's. On March 29, the startup founder broke his social media hiatus in what seemed like a teaser for Byju's comeback — the first post of the thread has been viewed over 93,900 times.