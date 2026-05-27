Byju Raveendran responds to Singapore Court’s 6-month jail ruling: 'Misleading impression'

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian technology firm Byju’s, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, May 27.

Raveendran has not just been asked to serve six months in jail, but also instructed to pay $70,500 or ₹67,45,940. Giving the verdict, the court also said that Raveendran had disobeyed multiple orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.

Advertisement

He has been instructed to surrender himself to officials, and provide documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

Also Read | Byju Raveendran gets 6-month jail term from Singapore court in contempt case

Raveendran claimed key parties were close to a settlement. Following reports of a Singapore court issuing an arrest warrant in a contempt-related matter, Raveendran said he was disappointed that the recent Singapore court matter had been pursued and reported in a manner that created a “misleading impression” about him, especially at a time when key parties had almost concluded settlement discussions.

He added that, as part of the settlement discussions, parties had also acknowledged that there had been no wrongdoing on his part or on the part of the other founders. He called it “deeply unfortunate” that the matter was being used to create a contrary public narrative at a sensitive stage.

Advertisement

Raveendran further said he had not been actively contesting several court proceedings in recent months because parties were working towards a comprehensive settlement. According to him, lenders and founders had in principle agreed not to actively pursue cases against each other and had effectively remained at a standstill for the past three months.

He also alleged that QIA’s decision to continue pressing the matter appeared to be an unnecessary pressure tactic during a sensitive stage of the settlement process.

Also Read | US bankruptcy court reverses $1 bn damages against Byju Raveendran

Maintaining that he acted in good faith and in the best interests of BYJU’S, its employees, students and stakeholders, Raveendran said neither he nor any of the founders personally received any portion of the disputed funds and that the funds were used for legitimate business purposes.

Advertisement

He concluded by saying his priority remains supporting a constructive resolution and avoiding statements that could affect the ongoing settlement process, but added that he could not allow what he described as a “false and one-sided narrative” to go uncontested.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer