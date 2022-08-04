Byju Raveendran's moment of reckoning

For one, the ed-tech business that started with the eponymous founder’s maths lectures at sold-out Bengaluru stadia is now a behemoth valued at $22 billion. Secondly, Raveendran, a hands-on CEO who runs the company with a core inner-circle of trusted executives and co-founders, controls some 20% of the firm’s equity, and is on course, with fresh recent investments, to control a quarter of the firm’s equity ownership. The second largest investor in Byju’s owns less than half of the equity controlled by the founder group and most of the rest are part of a long tail of small shareowners. Thirdly, with a board comprising long-standing backers who are seen to largely let the CEO run the company the way he deems fit, a culture of questioning Raveendran on key decisions doesn’t exist among Byju’s stakeholders. And lastly, with his general seriousness of purpose, grasp of detail and lack of hesitation in being assertive, people have learnt over time to be careful about what they say to him. In short, it’s partly that he is both respected and feared, and partly that he has fashioned the company’s board, cap table and investor rights in a way that is not conducive to him being talked sharply to.

