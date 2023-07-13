Byju’s brings back former CBO Arjun Mohan to head international business

Mumbai: Edtech major Byju’s has appointed Arjun Mohan as the chief executive of its international business, said two people with knowledge of the development.
For more than a decade Mohan was the chief business office with Byju's before joining UpGrad as its chief investment officer in 2020. He quit UpGrad in December 2022.
In his previous stint with the decacorn, Mohan had helped Byju's scale domestically and internationally. This time around, he is expected to look after global operations while Mrinal Mohit will be in charge of Indian business.
Byju’s has ambitious overseas expansion plans and has acquired three entities in the US. It was also eyeing a public listing globally before the liquidity crunch hit the funding market.
Mohan has his work cut out for him.
In May, Byju’s lenders had taken the company to a US court over $500 million ‘missing’ from its US entity Byju’s Alpha and sought to take control of the US subsidiary. The origin of that dispute, too, was over the delay in Byju’s financial statements, a technical breach of covenants as per the loan agreement.
A spokesperson for Byju’s declined to comment. While Mohan could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Last month, the firm’s statutory auditor for six years Deloitte Haskins & Sells, resigned with "immediate effect" citing "long delayed" financial statements for fiscal year 2022. To add to this, its three non-promoter board members also resigned.
In an extraordinary general meeting held last week, the founders assured investors that the company was looking at setting up a board advisory committee as part of measures to strengthen corporate governance within the group.
