Byju's founder faces setback as Singapore court rejects his plea to halt a 6-month jail sentence

Singapore's High Court has rejected a plea by Byju Raveendran, the founder of the failed Indian edtech firm, to halt a six-month jail sentence.

“On 9 July the Singapore High Court declined an application to stay the civil contempt order of 25 May 2026," J Michael McNutt, senior litigation advisor to Raveendran and the founder of law firm Lazareff Le Bars said in a statement.

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Raveendran's legal woes continue Raveendran, a former teacher who founded Think & Learn Pvt, widely known as Byju’s was once hailed as one of India's biggest startup success stories and a billionaire. He saw the online tutoring company collapse after a period of rapid expansion and alleged corporate governance lapses.

“Mr. Raveendran maintains that he did not breach any court order, intentionally or otherwise, and will continue to pursue every lawful remedy through the proper legal process,” McNutt said.

Also Read | Byju Raveendran gets 6-month jail term from Singapore court in contempt case

The Byju's founder is facing claims from foreign investors across multiple jurisdictions, including in the United States, where lenders are seeking to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan that soured, Bloomberg News reported.

In Singapore courts, Raveendran is being pursued by a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, which participated in a funding round for the tech firm as it was cutting jobs and laying off staff.

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The news agency reported that QIA said in a statement it welcomes the latest ruling and will continue to pursue all legal remedies against Raveendran.

Order has no practical effect unless Raveendran returns to Singapore, his law firm says Raveendran is not presently in Singapore and there is no certainty of when, or whether, he intends to travel to the country, McNutt said.

“In the future, should he be in, or intend to travel to, Singapore, he may appeal then and the court will deal with it,” McNutt said. “The order has no practical effect unless and until he chooses to enter Singapore.”

The legal firm also noted that the bid to overturn the underlying contempt finding remains live before the Court of Appeal. “Mr Raveendran also remains entitled to seek appropriate interim relief from the Court of Appeal.”

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“The stay was declined by the same court that made the underlying contempt finding, and that finding is precisely what is now being challenged before the Court of Appeal. The contempt order itself remains contested,” McNutt said.



(with inputs from Bloomberg News)

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.