The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), today, condemned Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi’s India Head, Manu Jain for his comments about anti-China sentiments in the country. The apex industry body called Jain’s comments “insensitive and disrespectful" claiming that they hurt “millions of Indians". Jain had recently said, in a recent interview, that the boycott Chinese sentiments in the country exists only on social media.

The industry body alleged that Jain is “trying to please his Chinese masters by downplaying the mood of the nation". In a statement, B.C. Bhartia and Praveen Khandelwal, National President and Secretary General of CAIT, said the industry body took “serious exception" to Jain’s statement and called it “highly irresponsible and most regrettable".

The association has been calling for a boycott of Chinese products from traders in the country. In fact, in a separate announcement, CAIT also called for a “Hindustani Diwali" this year asking for no goods to be sold in the country from August. It wants traders to sell Indian made goods for the Diwali, Rakhi and Janmasthami festivals, including idols, diyas and more.

“At a time when China is aggressively posting its forces at the borders of Ladakh and trying to create its base in neighbouring Nepal with a view to surround India with its forces, the boycott Chinese goods campaign will be a fitting reply to China," the apex industry body said.

The anti-China sentiments amongst consumers in India have been strengthened since the recent border clash between the two countries in Ladakh. While people have been vocal about the movement on social media, there have also been reports about Chinese apps like TikTok losing downloads over the past months.

That said, Chinese smartphone makers have said that the movement hasn’t had any impact on their sales in the country. According to some retailers, brands like Samsung usually do not meet the pricing that Chinese smartphone makers bring, making it difficult for consumers to ignore them even if they want to.

