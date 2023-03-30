Call me the wanderer, I roam around1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The word “interstellar" found physical meaning and validation, if you like, not so much with the 2014 film of that name. Instead, it was 2017, because that was when we first observed an object inside our solar system that came from outside it. Often likened to a cigar, it was later named ‘Oumuamua (see my “Cigar from Outer Space",https://bit.ly/3JUldaM). When the astronomer Robert Weryk first discovered ‘Oumuamua, it was actually on its way out of the solar system. It had soared past Mercury and the Sun, then Venus and our Earth. It was about 30 million km beyond the Earth when it was detected, in images taken at the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii.