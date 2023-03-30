Call me the wanderer, I roam around

And yet there are other ways of looking at other relevant probabilities. Consider all the stars and galaxies in our universe. Make a reasonable estimate of the fraction of them that have planets, and what fraction of those can support life, at least as we know it. Allow for the passage of time comparable to how long it’s been on Earth between the first signs of life and the civilization we have today. These factors figure in what astronomers know as the Drake Equation (about which, another time, though look it up). The sheer number of stars itself says something about the probability that we’re the only civilization, only form of life, in our universe: it’s pretty small, too.