‘Campus hiring could rise by 40-50% in FY23’

The broad range of career and development opportunities resulting from our growing and diverse client, technology and geographical footprint makes us an attractive employer. We onboarded more than 4,500 employees in the latest quarter, taking our global headcount to more than 31,900. To meet the growing client demand for our services, we have re-energized our recruitment engine. We are not only on track to meet our aggressive hiring targets for FY22, but also expect to significantly dial up hiring in the coming quarters across digital capabilities. Our rejuvenated campus hiring programme will see us visit more campuses than ever in our history. As a result, our hiring momentum from campuses is expected to increase by 40-50% through FY23. Mindtree EDGE, our unique learn-and-earn programme for BSc and BCA graduates, continues to progress as planned. By remodelling and strengthening our flagship training programme for fresh graduate hires, we have accelerated freshers’ deployment to client projects. Our employee referral programmes have been a huge success.