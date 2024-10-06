Can Andrea Orcel, Europe’s star banker, create a super-bank?

Mr Orcel says he has not hired investment bankers to prepare for a deal. If he does, how might Commerzbank prepare its defence? It would be unwise for it to rely on the European Central Bank limiting UniCredit’s shareholding, or the German government using its remaining 12% stake to hinder a deal. And there are few signs of a white knight galloping up the autobahn to give it more cover. Last week Bettina Orlopp, Commerzbank’s new boss, raised the bank’s profit guidance and pledged more shareholder pay-outs. But investors are cagey. The bank has a history of making rosy forecasts which it then misses.