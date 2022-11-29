Can Gautam Adani win India with an app?

Tata Neu won’t be the only competition to beat. Adani’s bigger rival will be Ambani, who built his digital moat during the pandemic when money was pouring into tech. Asia’s second-richest businessman has access to 428 million telecom users, through his Jio mobile network. Ambani is also India’s No. 1 retailer and is expanding into financial services. Credit is the glue that holds a successful super-app together, or at least that has been the experience elsewhere in Asia. However, making money off it is hard. Grab Holdings Ltd.’s financial services division garnered revenue worth just $20 million last quarter from $3.8 billion in payments volumes. That translated into a $104 million Ebitda loss,(1) compared with a profit from delivery and ride-hailing, the other two units of the Singapore-based super-app.

