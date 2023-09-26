Can Bajaj Finserv still dominate the credit game?10 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The going is good but the company has to survive an impending onslaught from Jio Financial Services
Mumbai: Sometime in 2008, a team from financier Bajaj Finserv was at a consumer durables store when a family of four walked in. They wanted to buy a 32-inch television on loan but were told it would take at least three days. The Bajaj team wondered why the loan could not be processed the same day so that the family could take the TV home by evening. That’s when the (then) new kid on the block decided to disrupt the appliance and consumer electronics market.