On Monday morning, the Bengaluru International airport was in disarray with long queues at the immigration and hundreds of passengers stuck waiting for hours. The clips that are now doing rounds on social media prompted the Indian business fraternity to question the sanctity of one of the world's largest ‘international I.T. or commerce hub’.

Early in the morning, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, who was stuck in the queue for over an hour, took to Twitter to express his frustration saying, ‘Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport.’

Kej also expressed that even with over 1000 people waiting, all counters weren't put to use and the staff was completely clueless regarding how to handle the situation.

Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1000 people waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient. @BLRAirport Why have so many flights, when there is no capacity? @kiranshaw pic.twitter.com/6MkcuU1G5S — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) May 21, 2022

Retweeting Kej's post, Kiran Shaw said, we need to outsource immigration services based on technology.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Harsh Goenka expressed, can we truly be an international I.T. or commerce hub, if we welcome our visitors with this chaos?

Scenes in immigration in the Bengaluru airport early this morning. Can we truly be an international I.T. or commerce hub, if we welcome our visitors with this chaos?pic.twitter.com/9gmZ0ztaKh — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 23, 2022