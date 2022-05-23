This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, who was stuck in the queue for over an hour, expressed his frustration saying, ‘Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport.’
On Monday morning, the Bengaluru International airport was in disarray with long queues at the immigration and hundreds of passengers stuck waiting for hours. The clips that are now doing rounds on social media prompted the Indian business fraternity to question the sanctity of one of the world's largest ‘international I.T. or commerce hub’.
Early in the morning, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, who was stuck in the queue for over an hour, took to Twitter to express his frustration saying, ‘Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport.’Kej also expressed that even with over 1000 people waiting, all counters weren't put to use and the staff was completely clueless regarding how to handle the situation.
