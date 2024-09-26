Can this European CEO revive the American maker of Jeeps and Rams?
Ben Glickman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sep 2024, 03:02 PM IST
- Carlos Tavares is facing pressure to revive drooping sales at Stellantis amid angst from dealers, workers and investors.
Carlos Tavares, head of Jeep and Chrysler’s parent company, has made a career of swooping in to save struggling European car brands. His latest project is to revive U.S. sales at the company he created.
