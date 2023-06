Can Twitter’s Odd Couple Make It Work? Elon Musk and His New CEO Are About to Find Out

They haven’t formally agreed on a budget or headcount. Musk announced her arrival before she had a contract. And Linda Yaccarino hasn’t even gotten to the hard part yet.

