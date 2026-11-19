A man has attempted to recreate the technology behind Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal's ₹85,000 wearable, Temple, using his regular laptop. The experiment caught Goyal's attention, who appreciated the effort and also offered him to test the actual device for a day.
Krishna Veera Vanamali Y, who works at a venture capital firm, shared details of his experiment in a LinkedIn post, claiming that he partially replicated the microphone-free voice capture technology that powers Temple, a forehead-mounted wearable introduced by Goyal.
Vanamali's experiment began with a question: Could an ordinary laptop capture someone's speech without activating its microphone?
He was particularly interested in Goyal's explanation that Temple detects subtle physical vibrations generated by the body when a person speaks, rather than relying on conventional microphones that pick up sound travelling through the air.
Rather than purchasing or borrowing the ₹85,000 wearable, Vanamali investigated whether he could achieve something similar using the hardware already available on his laptop.
"I reverse engineered Deepinder Goyal's Temple so my laptop can hear me without a microphone," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.
He clarified that he did not own a Temple device and was attempting to understand whether vibrations travelling through the bones and skin during speech could be captured and converted directly into text.
For his experiment, he used the laptop's built-in accelerometer, a small sensor generally designed to detect movement and changes in orientation. He attempted to use it to register physical vibrations and translate them into spoken words.
However, the results came with limitations. His experimental setup worked only when slowed-down audio was played directly through the laptop's own speakers.
Vanamali suggested that Temple would require a considerably more sensitive sensor because it rests directly against the wearer's forehead and needs to detect extremely subtle vibrations.
The experiment prompted Goyal to join the discussion and explain some of the technology behind Temple.
"Nicely done," Goyal commented before offering Vanamali an opportunity to try the wearable himself. "You wanna test one for a day?" he asked.
According to Goyal, Temple uses two accelerometers that sample vibrations at high frequencies to identify and capture the wearer's voice.
He also explained that the device does not continuously operate at its maximum sampling frequency, as doing so would significantly affect battery life.
"We only crank up the sampling frequency (up to 16 kHz) when you double tap Temple, else it would consume too much battery," he explained.
Temple is a forehead-mounted wearable that Goyal has positioned as a combination of a fitness tracker and an AI companion.
According to its official website, it is the world's first precision fitness tracker featuring what the company calls "Roomdeaf AI". The technology is designed to capture the voice of the person wearing the device while filtering out surrounding conversations.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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