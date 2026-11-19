A man has attempted to recreate the technology behind Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal's ₹85,000 wearable, Temple, using his regular laptop. The experiment caught Goyal's attention, who appreciated the effort and also offered him to test the actual device for a day.
Krishna Veera Vanamali Y, who works at a venture capital firm, shared details of his experiment in a LinkedIn post, claiming that he partially replicated the microphone-free voice capture technology that powers Temple, a forehead-mounted wearable introduced by Goyal.
Vanamali's experiment began with a question: Could an ordinary laptop capture someone's speech without activating its microphone?
He was particularly interested in Goyal's explanation that Temple detects subtle physical vibrations generated by the body when a person speaks, rather than relying on conventional microphones that pick up sound travelling through the air.
Rather than purchasing or borrowing the ₹85,000 wearable, Vanamali investigated whether he could achieve something similar using the hardware already available on his laptop.
"I reverse engineered Deepinder Goyal's Temple so my laptop can hear me without a microphone," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.
He clarified that he did not own a Temple device and was attempting to understand whether vibrations travelling through the bones and skin during speech could be captured and converted directly into text.
For his experiment, he used the laptop's built-in accelerometer, a small sensor generally designed to detect movement and changes in orientation. He attempted to use it to register physical vibrations and translate them into spoken words.
However, the results came with limitations. His experimental setup worked only when slowed-down audio was played directly through the laptop's own speakers.
Vanamali suggested that Temple would require a considerably more sensitive sensor because it rests directly against the wearer's forehead and needs to detect extremely subtle vibrations.
The experiment prompted Goyal to join the discussion and explain some of the technology behind Temple.
"Nicely done," Goyal commented before offering Vanamali an opportunity to try the wearable himself. "You wanna test one for a day?" he asked.
According to Goyal, Temple uses two accelerometers that sample vibrations at high frequencies to identify and capture the wearer's voice.
He also explained that the device does not continuously operate at its maximum sampling frequency, as doing so would significantly affect battery life.
"We only crank up the sampling frequency (up to 16 kHz) when you double tap Temple, else it would consume too much battery," he explained.
Temple is a forehead-mounted wearable that Goyal has positioned as a combination of a fitness tracker and an AI companion.
According to its official website, it is the world's first precision fitness tracker featuring what the company calls "Roomdeaf AI". The technology is designed to capture the voice of the person wearing the device while filtering out surrounding conversations.