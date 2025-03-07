Amid calls from citizens of Canada to revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship, a report highlighted that Tesla continues to solidify its business in the country. The report prompted a witty reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who said Canada “loves” the Tesla boss.

“Canada loves Musk,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a three-word post on X, sharing another post that details Tesla's growing business in the Justin Trudeau-led country.

The post, which the Paytm CEO re-shared, mentioned that Tesla sold 8,600 units of its electric vehicles in just 72 hours.

“Records from Transport Canada reveal that in just 72 hours, four Tesla stores across the country reported an astounding 8,600 sales (a record), securing over $43 million in rebates during the final 72 hours of the iZEV rebate fund [sic],” the X post reads.

The user also shared a news report that highlights the same.

As per the report, Tesla, led by Elon Musk, saw a huge surge in demand following the federal government's announcement in January that the $5,000 iZEV rebate programme was nearly out of money.

The programme, which offered discounts to EV buyers, has since been closed.

More than 4,000 Tesla cars were sold in Quebec City in a single weekend.

Does Canada really love Musk? Vijay Shekhar Sharma's comment on Canada's love for Elon Musk is in contrast with the growing demand among Canadians to revoke the billionaire's citizenship.

Lakhs of people have signed a petition to revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship.

The petition, which opened in February, accuses the Tesla boss of acting against Canada's national interest and undermining its sovereignty.

The petition says that Musk has “used his wealth and power to influence our elections” and “has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty,” according to a report by the BBC.

Elon Musk's American dream Meanwhile, Musk on Tuesday said that he considers himself “to be simply an American”.