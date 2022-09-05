Car crash kills Mistry, Tata Group’s ex-chief

“The thing I will remember most about Cyrus is what a wonderful human being he was. His charm, humility, integrity and kindness. Combine that with his smarts and commitment to think deeply about business and what makes different industries tick. There lies why no one really personally attacked him after his fallout with the Tata group. You could not help but like Cyrus," said Nirmalya Kumar, Lee Kong Chian professor of marketing at Singapore Management University. Kumar was a member of the group executive council (GEC) under Mistry at Tata Sons, a top decision-making body that Mistry had created to steer the Tata group.