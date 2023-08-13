Icahn, who moved his firm from New York to the Miami area before the pandemic, now primarily lives on an exclusive Florida island where Jeff Bezos recently purchased a home. But lately he has been managing the crisis from his East Hampton estate, where he, his wife Gail and their dogs spend the summer (and where he has been tussling with the zoning board over an unpermitted gazebo). Though he has spent long nights holed up in his home office strategizing with advisers, he has also been seen at social events as usual, including Washington Post heiress and journalist Lally Weymouth’s Fourth of July party.