Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee resigns in sudden reversal of generational shift

In his aggressive attempts to remake the firm, Lee -- a former Warburg Pincus dealmaker who joined Carlyle in 2013 -- made changes that at times put him at odds with the old guard. He tried to knit competing factions and restructure teams to make deal makers work more closely together. He also staffed the top ranks with new faces and tried to shift the Washington-based firm’s power center toward New York. Carlyle posted a 34% increase in distributable earnings in the second quarter, as it grew its credit business and boosted fee streams.