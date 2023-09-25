Airbags did not open in Scorpio SUV: Case registered against Anand Mahindra, 13 others in Kanpur1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Complaint filed against Anand Mahindra and Mahindra employees in Uttar Pradesh for selling SUV without airbags, resulting in death.
A person has filed a complaint against industrialist Anand Mahindra and thirteen employees of Mahindra& Mahindra company in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The complaint has serious allegations which include fraud as well.
