A person has filed a complaint against industrialist Anand Mahindra and thirteen employees of Mahindra& Mahindra company in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The complaint has serious allegations which include fraud as well.

The victim alleges that Mahindra employees sold the Scorpio SUV without airbags and due to which his only son died in the accident. Juhi resident Rajesh Mishra said that on 2 December 2020, he had bought a black coloured Scorpio for ₹17.39 lakh from Tirupati Auto. He brought the SUV after the features were explainedby the company and he had also seen the advertisement shown by Anand Mahindra on various social media.

Rajesh Mishra had gifted the Scorpio to his only son Dr. Apoorva Mishra and while returning to Sekanpur, due to fog, the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider in which his only son Apoorva died.

After the incident of the accident Rajesh on 29 January went to Tirupati Auto and informed him about the defects of the vehicle and the fact that the airbag was not deployed despite wearing the seat belt at the time of the accident.

He complained about the car and accused the sellers of selling the car fraudulently. The victim's father Rajesh said that if the car was checked properly, then his son would not have died in the accident. The victim alleges that the company's manager on the instructions of the Director, he and his family were abused and subjected to harassment and death threats were made as reported by Live Hindustan.

The victim has lodged a report through the court against 13 people including Anand Gopal Mahindra at Raipurwa police station. The station in-charge said that a technical inspection of the car would be conducted into the matter.

