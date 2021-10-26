Cathie Wood says new technologies will help “bend the curve" on inflation despite recent supply-chain bottlenecks related to Covid-19 and oil supply constraints.

Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, genomic sequencing and blockchain technology are among phenomena that will help moderate price pressures, the Ark Investment Management founder said on Twitter. She was responding to a tweet by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk about “strong" short-term inflationary pressure.

Inflation has flared in response to COVID-related supply chain bottlenecks and oil supply constraints but, IMHO, the powerful and converging deflationary forces associated with AI, energy storage (EVs!), robotics, genomic sequencing, and blockchain technology will bend the curve. https://t.co/DxGLRWe2P6 — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 26, 2021

Musk, in turn, was commenting on an earlier thread from Wood arguing recent price pressures would be “overcome" by three sources of deflation.

