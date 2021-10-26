OPEN APP
Cathie Wood says new technologies will help “bend the curve" on inflation despite recent supply-chain bottlenecks related to Covid-19 and oil supply constraints.

Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, genomic sequencing and blockchain technology are among phenomena that will help moderate price pressures, the Ark Investment Management founder said on Twitter. She was responding to a tweet by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk about “strong" short-term inflationary pressure. 

Musk, in turn, was commenting on an earlier thread from Wood arguing recent price pressures would be “overcome" by three sources of deflation.

