CBI registers FIR against Videocon Industries chairman Venugopal Dhoot

The first information report, or FIR, is for causing wrongful losses to a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India. In the FIR, CBI alleged irregularities by Videocon Industries in the acquisition of oil and gas assets in Mozambique that were later taken over by the SBI-led consortium. The case is based on a preliminary inquiry against officials of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and officials of the consortium of banks (SBI, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank).