CBIC chief favours swift tax probes, modern approach to tax collection

One concern the industry has pertains to the exercise of the power of arrest by officers. We have said that officers have to evaluate the evidence they have about the person’s role in committing an offence. Unless you have at least reasonable evidence to begin with, or you feel the other person will tamper with the evidence or threaten the witnesses, you should not resort to arrests. These are two or three broad parameters which I think all laws in the country would prescribe, and we have reiterated those principles. The purpose is that the power of arrest should not be used indiscriminately, and a lot of care should be taken—after all, when you arrest a person, you are denying the person his personal liberty. So it (arrest) is quite an extreme step and should be taken with due responsibility and due diligence, and adequate safeguard.