CCD owner VG Siddhartha dead, body found from Netravathi river: Report

Missing Café Coffee Day owner V.G. Siddhartha's body has been found from Netravathi river, news agency ANI stated.

V.G. Siddhartha went missing from a bridge over the Netravathi river near Mangaluru on Tuesday.

A body has been found which appears to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner V.G. Siddhartha, Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada told PTI.

A fisherman claimed to have seen a man, likely to be CCD founder V.G. Siddhartha, jumping into the Netravathi river from the bridge in Karnataka's angaluru on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

The founder of India’s largest coffee chain allegedly wrote a letter to the company’s directors and apologised for letting down people.

“I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all of the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time, but today I gave up," he wrote in the letter. Mint could not independently verify its authenticity.

59-year-old V.G. Siddhartha also cited pressure from private equity investors and harassment by tax authorities in that letter.

Role of some private equity players and their nominees on Coffee Day Enterprises has come under the scanner of markets regulator Sebi after V G Siddhartha disappeared on Monday.

His disappearance shocked business leaders and investors in India.

"I did not know him & have no knowledge of his financial circumstances. I only know that entrepreneurs must not allow business failure to destroy their self-esteem. That will bring about the death of entrepreneurship, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Siddhartha, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S.M. Krishna, has been facing increasing pressure from creditors to pay dues.

Started in 1996, Café Coffee Day was instrumental in developing the café culture in India.







