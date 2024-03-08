Celebrating Women’s Day with Leading Voices of the Corporate World

The corporate world needs women leaders and International Women’s Day serves as a reminder for each one of us that women's empowerment is crucial in all aspects of society. The underrepresentation of women at senior levels is one of the debated topics at both national and international levels.

A study conducted by McKinsey & Company revealed that businesses having more women in top executive roles tend to achieve 25% higher profitability compared to those with fewer women in such positions.

Additionally, the study projected that promoting gender equality could contribute as much as $12 trillion to the global GDP by the year 2025. Despite the promising outcomes, women still face underrepresentation in leadership roles, with only 29% of senior management positions worldwide being held by women.

Shine's International Women's Day campaign sheds a spotlight on the voices of industry leaders who are spearheading a transformation by changing the narrative.

Organizations like SUGAR Cosmetics, Edelweiss MF, Wipro, BCG, Deutsche Bank Group, and Tata Steel are leading by example, demonstrating that significant progress can be made with the right approach and commitment.

The narratives shared by industry leaders highlight the transformative impact of inclusive practices and the collective responsibility to drive meaningful change. By amplifying these voices, we seek to inspire others to take action and create workplaces where women are not just included but are empowered to lead.

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics

At SUGAR Cosmetics, we strongly believe in innovation, inclusivity, and empowering women. I take immense pride in the fact that SUGAR's workforce comprises 70% women, i.e., about 3000 women employees. It is through our commitment towards inclusion and providing equal opportunities that we continue to empower and uplift our team members.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF

A committed woman's leadership fosters a supportive environment that stands strong on Grit & Grace, and that's how we embrace the culture at Edelweiss.

Sunita Rebecca Cherian Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, Member of Wipro Executive Committee

Wipro is dedicated to fostering an empowering work environment for women, where they can confidently flourish and succeed. Through our proactive efforts in promoting leadership engagement, taking accountability, providing mentorship and sponsorship, organizing networking programs, and embracing a merit-based hiring structure, we have ensured a double-digit growth in women's representation in senior management, with nearly 20 percent of women in the top leadership.

Alpesh Shah - Managing Director & Senior Partner, India, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

At BCG, we believe that gender diversity is critical because, for a fact, 50% of the brainpower in the world is female. Increasing awareness and putting the appropriate enablers in place has meant that we have come a long way, from 20%, to now 35% of our team being women, with a strong share of leadership positions. But the journey is ongoing, and we will only be able to rest when we touch 50%.

Madhavi Lall, MD & Head HR, Deutsche Bank Group, India

Our company’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and embracing gender diversity in senior roles has been greatly bolstered by the unwavering support of our senior management. In 2023, we experienced a significant 40% increase in female senior leaders compared to 2022, a testament to our focused hiring approach, development initiatives, and mentoring programs. This underscores our creating a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Jaya Singh Panda, Chief Learning & Development and Chief Diversity Officer, Tata Steel

At Tata Steel, we actively encourage women's representation across roles through focussed recruitment, mentorship & talent development programmes, coupled with enabling benefits and flexible work policies. Our endeavour is to cultivate an environment where women feel empowered and inspired to pursue leadership roles. By fostering a culture of support and collaboration, we inspire confidence and nurture talent, paving the way for a stronger, more inclusive future for all.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us draw inspiration from these stories and continue to work towards creating inclusive workplaces where women can thrive and lead with confidence.

