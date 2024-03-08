Celebrating Women’s Day with Leading Voices of the Corporate World
This International Women’s Day, we got in touch with the leaders of organizations like SUGAR Cosmetics, Edelweiss MF, Wipro, BCG, Deutsche Bank Group, and Tata Steel who are creating more inclusive environments and promoting women into leadership positions.
The corporate world needs women leaders and International Women’s Day serves as a reminder for each one of us that women's empowerment is crucial in all aspects of society. The underrepresentation of women at senior levels is one of the debated topics at both national and international levels.