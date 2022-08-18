Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM IST
The security cover was accorded to Adani, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies
The security cover was accorded to Adani, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies
Listen to this article
Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.