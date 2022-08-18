Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job
1 min read . 07:36 AM ISTPTI

The security cover was accorded to Adani, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about 15-20 lakh per month.

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies, they said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

