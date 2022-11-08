‘Centre will bring FAME to more states; J&K to see major EV focus’

We were told by the approved companies that apart from the government’s 50 GW target they have internal targets of putting up additional capacity of 75 GW. So, if the country has 125 GW capacity, India will not have to import this critical component and we will become fully self-reliant and we be also net exporters. By 2024-25, this scenario may develop. India is likely to have a total capacity of 163 GW by 2030. We are right now evaluating options in case of niche batteries

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}