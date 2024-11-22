CEOs quizzed on longevity, curiosity as hiring for top job takes upto 1 year

Mumbai: Senior executives eyeing CEO roles should not simply bank on their leadership and business acumen to nail interviews. They may also have to field queries on everything from longevity and global warming to geopolitics, besides having to study financials and present a strategy plan to the board. There may be an odd quirky question like, ‘when was the last time you were curious?’ By the end of it, a candidate may have gone through upto 11 such grueling rounds, each lasting a few hours.