CEO of Nykaa's FSN Brands Reena Chhabra resigns

CEO of Nykaa's FSN Brands Reena Chhabra resigns1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
Reena Chhabra, the chief executive officer of Nykaa's private label division FSN Brands, has resigned with effect from 16 August, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Chhabra had earlier worked with cosmetic brand Colorbar as COO. She has also led Lakme Beauty Services at Unilever and worked with Kaya Skin care, among other retail brands.
Chhabra stands to make ₹250 crore with 2.1 million shares and 0.12 million employee stock options (ESOPs), Mint had reported in 2021. She has been associated with FSN Brands since May 2016. The total remuneration paid to her in FY21 was ₹3.06 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.
Meanwhile, Nykaa's June quarter (Q1FY23) profit jumped 33% year-on-year to ₹4.55 crore against ₹3.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
The firm's Q1 revenue surged 41% YoY to ₹1,148.4 crore versus ₹817 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal year.
Nykaa said its EBITDA during the June quarter was up 71% YoY to ₹46 crore, while the EBITDA margin also improved to 4% versus 3.3%.
The gross profit margin improved 380 bps YoY in Q1FY23. The fashion retailer's gross merchandise value, or GMV, also increased 47% YoY to ₹2,155.8 crore.
