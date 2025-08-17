‘She was a single mother…’: CEO says firing 25 people was darkest day of corporate life, LinkedIn post sparks debate

A founder and CEO sharing his experience of firing 25 people at a job in a post on professional networking platform LinkedIn, has sparked a discussion over empathy during layoffs and the human impact of this process.

Narrating the process and its impact on him and the effected employees, Sampark Sachdeva, founder and CEO of SamparkSeSampark, stated that it was “the darkest day of my corporate career”.

Sharing the time he had to fire 25 employees, back-to-back, Sachdeva wrote a poignant post detailing the difficulties shared by these staff on their way out.

Had to say ‘Today is your last day…’ “I saw the tear form at the corner of her eyes. And then, snap, it dropped. She was a single mother, sitting across the table. And I had to say the golden words we were trained to say, “Today is your last day.” It remains one of the darkest days of my corporate career. The day I was asked to fire 25 people. Back-to-back. One after the other,” he wrote.

He added that while the layoffs were a corporate process, each person had “a story, a home, a life that would be disrupted that evening.”

“We were told to keep it cold. No emotion. No softening of the blow. No “I’m sorry”, because that could be construed as accepting blame. Just: “Please submit your ID card and laptop.” “HR will reach out for formalities.” “Your systems access will be disabled shortly.”,” he added.

‘I cried at work… carried their faces with me long after…’ Sachdeva added that each person had their lives that were impacted by the decision: “The organisation I was part of was going through a tough phase. It wasn’t personal. I didn't even pick the names. But try telling that to a father of two. To someone who just took a home loan. To the girl who had moved cities for this role. One of them looked me in the eye and said, “Sir, you had hired me. You were here, so I stayed. Today, you are asking me to go, so I will go.””

“Once it was all over, I stepped out of the office. And for the first time, I cried at work. I tried my best to hide it from the remaining team members. But the lump in the throat wouldn't go. That whole night, I couldn’t sleep. That day, I didn't feel like a leader. I felt like a number. A face delivering a system’s decision. And yet, I carried their faces with me long after,” he shared.

‘Behind every role is a life, your words stay longer in people’s lives’ Sachdeva had a message for fellow managers, “Corporate life teaches us resilience. But it must also teach us compassion. Because behind every role is a life. And behind every termination is a story that deserves dignity. If you're a manager reading this, Know that your words stay longer in people's lives than you think. And sometimes, what you don't say matters just as much.”

“It’s been many years since that day. But I still remember the faces. The silence in the room. The heaviness in my chest as I returned home. We all move on. Companies move on. Even those who were let go rebuild their lives. But some days, when I sit quietly by myself, That single tear… still haunts me. Because leadership is not just about making decisions. It’s about learning to live with them,” he added.

‘Leadership is the humanity you carry while making decisions’ Reactions to the post on LinkedIn were sympathetic, with many acknowledging Sachdeva's reflective tone and advice to fellow corporate leaders.

One commenter wrote, “Behind cold decisions lie real people with stories and pain”, and another added, “Resilience in business means making the call, but compassion means delivering it with dignity”; and one said, “Powerful reminder that leadership isn’t just about decisions—it’s about carrying their weight with humanity.”

One response thanked Sachdeva for highlighting the humanity needed in leadership, saying, “The weight of that day stays long after the office lights go out. Leadership isn’t just the decisions you make—it’s the humanity you carry while making them. Thank you for sharing this. It reminds every manager that empathy isn’t optional; it’s the quiet measure of real impact.”

Another acknowledged that emotional intelligence is an important leadership quality, while one wrote about how boardroom speak of “headcount reduction” is human loss on the ground, stating, “Leadership isn’t tested in the easy calls—it’s forged in the ones that haunt you. In boardrooms, we speak of “headcount reduction” as a number, but on the ground it’s a human loss. The best leaders balance organisational survival with dignity in execution. What’s one way leaders can embed compassion into even the hardest corporate decisions?”