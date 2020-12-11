CEO to forgo $112 million bonus, says wife's career should take 'priority'

Rubin Ritter, the co-chief executive officer of online fashion retailer Zalando SE, may take a potential hit of more than $100 million -- for his wife. The 38-year-old executive said he will retire next year so his wife can pursue her career while he takes care of their children. The move could cost him as much as 93 million euros ($112 million) in options from a five-year incentive program set up in 2018, Bloomberg calculations show. The multi-millionaire couple is expecting its second child.