Warren Buffett’s advice on investing and business reached tens of millions of people during his long run at Berkshire Hathaway. But it is Buffett’s success in making shareholder letters sing that might have left the biggest mark on a particular cohort of his fans: fellow CEOs.
CEOs want to be like Warren Buffett, right down to his shareholder letter
SummaryHe retired as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO in December, handing letter-writing duties to his successor—after setting a standard some aspire to meet.
Warren Buffett’s advice on investing and business reached tens of millions of people during his long run at Berkshire Hathaway. But it is Buffett’s success in making shareholder letters sing that might have left the biggest mark on a particular cohort of his fans: fellow CEOs.
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