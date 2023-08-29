‘Certain NBFCs should be allowed to raise deposits’4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Earlier, NBFCs used to have some advantage; there was a little more loosening in terms of RBI control compared to banks, said Piramal
Piramal Enterprises Ltd seeks to tap underserved customers in smaller towns to drive growth in its financial services business, and double its assets under management within five years to ₹1.2-1.3 trillion. Ajay Piramal, chairman and executive director, Piramal Enterprises, said if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows certain non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to accept public deposits, it will lessen their dependence on bank funding. Edited excerpts: