Chandrasekaran steps down from Tata Sons after third-term bid stalls

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman and not seek another term followed a months-long standoff with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata over the performance and strategic direction of some of the group’s new businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
The decision came six days before the Tata Sons annual general meeting, scheduled for 18 August, and caught Noel Tata and most of the Tata Trusts trustees off guard, two executives aware of the development said.