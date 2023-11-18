ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO ouster followed debates between Sam Altman, and the board over AI safety and commercialisation
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired after clashes with board: The debates included differences of opinion on AI safety, the speed of development of the technology, and the commercialization of the company, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information
OpenAI’s firing of Sam Altman followed wide-ranging disagreements between the chief executive officer and his board — in particular Ilya Sutskever, an OpenAI co-founder and the company’s chief scientist, according to a person familiar with the matter.
