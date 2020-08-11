Home >Companies >People >Cheil India elevates Sourav Ray as chief strategy officer
1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 03:02 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Ray brings over 20 years of strategic planning and brand-building experience to his new role. He has worked in India, Hong Kong and China across agencies such as Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Bates 141 and Havas Worldwide

NEW DELHI: Advertising and marketing firm, Cheil India, on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sourav Ray to the post of chief strategy officer. He will head integrated planning and strategy for the company, effective immediately.

Ray will succeed Atika Malik who has moved on from the firm.

"We wanted to hand-pick someone who had the balance of a classic strategy background and the ability to formulate a strategy that’s relevant for today. Sourav is that person. He has a depth of experience which, together with his curiosity and understanding of the new nuances of today’s marketing landscape, will elevate our strategic offerin," said Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India.

Ray brings over 20 years of strategic planning and brand-building experience to his new role. He has worked in India, Hong Kong and China across agencies such as Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Bates 141 and Havas Worldwide. He has worked on a diverse set of clients covering FMCG, mobile devices, finance, media, pharmaceuticals, lifestyle, travel, B2B technology and the social sector.

“I have been deeply interested in work that drives change; brand/business transformations, behavioral change, and even social change. In my new role, I look forward to helping clients integrate the idea of the brand with the digital reinvention of people and businesses to tell great stories," said Ray.

