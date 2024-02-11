 ‘Children were dying…’: Bill Gates reveals 1997 incident which decided his post-retirement life | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Companies / People/  ‘Children were dying…’: Bill Gates reveals 1997 incident which decided his post-retirement life
Back Back

‘Children were dying…’: Bill Gates reveals 1997 incident which decided his post-retirement life

 Livemint

Bill Gates shifted his complete focus to his charitable organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and spent most of his time researching global issues, he can help with

Bill Gates takes part in a panel at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)Premium
Bill Gates takes part in a panel at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spent his prime years building the tech giant and smoothly handed the company over at the age of 50, to really change the world. The billionaire shifted his complete focus to his charitable organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and spent most of his time researching global health issues, he can help with.

During a conversation with comedian Trevor Noah on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, Bill Gates shared the 1997 incident, when he read about children dying in various parts of the world due to diseases, curable in the US, and that's the moment he realized what he wanted to do beyond Microsoft.

“I had a long period from about age 18 to 40 where I was very monomaniacal... Microsoft was everything," a Moneycontrol report quoted him as saying. “I was lucky enough that as other people took over Microsoft, I got to go and read and learn about all the health challenges, why children die," the Microsoft founder added.

Bill Gates, who is known to be an avid reader dived into the world of research and read about the global health crisis and how his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation can change things to shape a better world. The billionaire emphasizes a lot on the habit of reading and shared that it helped him in driving his career.

What will Bill Gates ask from a time-traveler?

In another conversation on the “Unconfuse Me" podcast, Bill Gates talked about time travel and said if he ever meets a person from 2100, he will just ask him if the humans are thriving. "In the end, it’s all measured through human welfare," Bill Gates was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Revealing more about his questions, Bill Gates said he would ask about the production of energy and artificial intelligence. “How are you generating energy? Is it fusion or fission or some unexpected thing?" he asked. “And then understand how the AI was either helping them come together ... or how they dealt with that challenge."

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Feb 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App