Microsoft founder Bill Gates spent his prime years building the tech giant and smoothly handed the company over at the age of 50, to really change the world. The billionaire shifted his complete focus to his charitable organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and spent most of his time researching global health issues, he can help with.

During a conversation with comedian Trevor Noah on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, Bill Gates shared the 1997 incident, when he read about children dying in various parts of the world due to diseases, curable in the US, and that's the moment he realized what he wanted to do beyond Microsoft.

“I had a long period from about age 18 to 40 where I was very monomaniacal... Microsoft was everything," a Moneycontrol report quoted him as saying. “I was lucky enough that as other people took over Microsoft, I got to go and read and learn about all the health challenges, why children die," the Microsoft founder added.

Bill Gates, who is known to be an avid reader dived into the world of research and read about the global health crisis and how his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation can change things to shape a better world. The billionaire emphasizes a lot on the habit of reading and shared that it helped him in driving his career.

What will Bill Gates ask from a time-traveler?

In another conversation on the “Unconfuse Me" podcast, Bill Gates talked about time travel and said if he ever meets a person from 2100, he will just ask him if the humans are thriving. "In the end, it’s all measured through human welfare," Bill Gates was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Revealing more about his questions, Bill Gates said he would ask about the production of energy and artificial intelligence. “How are you generating energy? Is it fusion or fission or some unexpected thing?" he asked. “And then understand how the AI was either helping them come together ... or how they dealt with that challenge."

