‘Children were dying…’: Bill Gates reveals 1997 incident which decided his post-retirement life
Bill Gates shifted his complete focus to his charitable organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and spent most of his time researching global issues, he can help with
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spent his prime years building the tech giant and smoothly handed the company over at the age of 50, to really change the world. The billionaire shifted his complete focus to his charitable organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and spent most of his time researching global health issues, he can help with.