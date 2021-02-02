China state media celebrates top entrepreneurs. But not Jack Ma

The brief editorial -- which ran the same day Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is slated to unveil earnings -- may help assuage fears Tencent could get caught up in a broader industry crackdown now focused on Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group Co. Beijing has launched a campaign to curtail the growing power of private technology corporations in almost every facet of Chinese life, as exemplified by the ubiquity of Tencent’s WeChat messaging service. Shares in Tencent and Xiaomi rose more than 2% Tuesday.