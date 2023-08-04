With more than $18 billion of assets under management across private equity, real estate, private credit, strategic situations, data centres and infrastructure, among others, Kotak Mahindra Group has realigned its alternative investment business under one umbrella. On the sidelines of an event announcing the new name of its alternative investment vertical, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, Srini Sriniwasan, the managing director, said it will not be taking early- and growth-stage bets and instead, look at long-term thematic investment options. Edited excerpts:

We saw deal activity picking up both in private and public markets, and investors seem to be warming up to the task since the last quarter. Do clients evince interest in India?

From a markets point of view, liquidity is back in some form. Whether from foreign investors’ point of view, FOMO or whatever it maybe, the fact is that our markets outperformed our neighbours. The broad investment theme is that companies that are actually run well are finding takers. Whether it’s global or domestic liquidity, I think a lot of it is available for risk assets. You’re seeing that reflected in all the stuff being spoken about.

Are you seeing a shift in the China-plus-one strategy, wherein India is emerging as a clear beneficiary?

Not really. That perhaps is there on people’s minds. But it is not translating into investment action by large investors. So, it is naive for us to assume that simply because people are less focused on China, India will be the natural beneficiary. The world doesn’t work like that. For that to be a reality a lot of work has to be done to make ourselves an equally attractive investment destination. So, it’s a work in progress. Some of the decisions regarding particularly long-term, locked-in investments, whether private equity, or real estate, etc., are very calibrated. In that sense, today, for example, while they may have a positive view on India, there are several other things that they will have to take into account. The reality is that we’re going to have an election in the next 12 months. What if you make a commitment for the next seven years and there is an election outcome which is different from the expected result. So, are investors positive about India? Yes. Are they taking long term bets? Not yet.

We are no more dependent just on foreign inflows. Domestic capital seems to be competing with the global pools of capital. Do you agree?

See, I think the good news is that the first wave of domestic capital being a counterbalancing force for foreign capital has been witnessed in mutual funds and public markets. In the alternatives market, we are still a long way from being a counterbalancing force. But have we made a good start? Yes. The wave of various domestic alternative routes of funds, which have been able to deliver results to the customer is coming into play now. This was possible because the industry is more organized, and better regulated.

But the AIF industry feels it is being overregulated. How do you see it?

Regulations are a consequence of what the regulator sees in the market. I don’t think any regulator gets up in the morning and says, well, I’ve got to be tough on this particular industry. I am sure they’re basing it on experiences they have had. The noise that one hears about it’s going to be more tightly regulated, I would say, the glass is half full. Because it was a light touch regulation. There have been many instances where regulations have been abused in letter and spirit, and when you do that, the regulator is bound to act. Having said that, is there room for lesser micromanagement? Probably, yes. But it’s, always a tough balancing act.

The regulator is frowning upon the AIF structure, priority distribution among others. What is your take?

That is not correct. See, the point is this. The fundamental principle of alternative investment is that it’s sophisticated. The investor knows what he’s doing.

Will you consider an early-stage fund?

Investment opportunity may be interesting and exciting. For example, today, there is a funding winter and there are very good companies, which may be worth backing, but the question is do we have the competency? We are constantly evaluating, but right now, we have no such plans.

Restructuring of all the funds under one umbrella at Kotak comes months after you shelved plans of the angel fund and returned capital. What happened?

The construct of the angel fund was difficult to administer. We realized it’s better to do it under an advisory structure. So we didn’t raise the fund. We went down that path, and we felt okay, thats not the right thing to do. For the customer to do, because he’s not in a position to take decisions.

When it comes to infra, the first generation of PE investors lost money. In the investment theme 2.0 that is playing out now, what do you think of infra investment opportunities in the country?

Yeah, I think one always learns lessons from other investors. We didn’t do that the first time around. We found the interest credit strategy to be more attractive. So, we raised that. Going forward, the development risk and infra is still high. Most global investors do not take development risk. They’re happy buying a constructed road, port or power grid

asked them to go invest in a company which is going to build a road maker. So it tells you that the risk premium for development is very high and the return some not.

And therefore, the majority of the government’s going into mature assets that in the short term is not likely to change.

India continues to be labelled as an expensive market, where companies both private and public are overvalued. Your take?

Valuations will always move in cycles. Overall, I invest in Indian markets have always been a little more a little bit on the expensive side.

Through your special situations fund are you looking at funding startups?

No.

Any thoughts of getting into venture debt?

Let me put it this way, if you are providing debt to a venture. You are simply taking the bet that that venture will get another investor, next round investment. Presumably, the next round investment has to happen at a higher value. Which means that you are betting on the venture growing, Its next set of investors appreciating the growth and putting in money. Why would I take a cap return on that? Without equity into the full upside now? That happened with big equity, unlimited upside, which venture makes a little bit of a challenge philosophically for me, so I call it adventure.

And how about growth stage investing?

No. Not yet.