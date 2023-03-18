China’s M&A star told his employees to be bold, then he disappeared8 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 09:38 PM IST
- Beijing’s detention of tech rainmaker Fan Bao rattles an industry that thought the crackdown was over
In mid-January, star Chinese investment banker Fan Bao, architect of the deals that created some of China’s most dominant technology companies, appeared at his bank’s annual party in Beijing. He brought along his children, who played instruments and performed a rendition of the Coldplay hit “Yellow." He exhorted the hundreds of staffers in attendance to “Go Forward Boldly."
