‘Ciena to invest$100 million for manufacturing in India’1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Ciena Wireless, a global market leader in optical and routing systems used by carriers and content providers, will invest up to $100 million over the next three to four years to locally design and manufacture equipment for domestic consumption and for exports, president and chief executive officer Gary Smith said in an interview
New Delhi: Ciena Wireless, a global market leader in optical and routing systems used by carriers and content providers, will invest up to $100 million over the next three to four years to locally design and manufacture equipment for domestic consumption and for exports, president and chief executive officer Gary Smith said in an interview. The company has partnered with contract manufacturer Flex for Make in India, Smith said. Equipment providers’ India market will grow at a higher rate than the corporate average in the coming years, as Indian telcos roll out 5G at breakneck speed, adding more sites as they provide deeper network coverage. Edited excerpts: