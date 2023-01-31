State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has sought government approval to raise the ceiling of investment for joint ventures from 30% of net worth to 50% as it seeks to diversify into aluminium production besides setting up a 1,200 MW joint venture power plant in Madhya Pradesh. In an interview, chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal said the proposal has been moved for interdepartmental discussions. Edited excerpts:

Aluminium has been a major focus for CIL in terms of diversification. What are your plans?

We are looking at aluminium seriously. We initially want to invest in bauxite mining and alumina, stabilize that and then get into aluminium. If CIL keeps on investing in this space, it should also look at downstream sectors in the future.

What is the update on the proposed aluminium plant in Odisha for which you had sought expressions of interest for an equity partner?

There is a condition that we cannot invest more than 30% of equity in JVs and others. We have already breached it because CIL also gets money through its subsidiaries. When our net worth increases, their investment also increases. So, in that way that 30% mark is already breached. We are seeking permission from the government. It should significantly increase. It is due to a structural problem. We should get at least 20% above that.

Mahanadi Coalfields has announced plan to build a power plant. Will CIL or its subsidiaries set up more power plants going ahead?

We are thinking of two power plants. One at Mahanadi. Another plant in partnership with Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Co., in which we will have 50% share. Once we get the permission to raise the limit, we can invest. Capacity of the Mahanadi plant is 1,200 MW. The other plant will also have a capacity of 1,200 MW. That will happen only after government has given permission (to increase investment cap beyond 30% of net worth). CIL has given the proposal to the (coal) ministry. The inter-department consultations must be underway.

What are your plans for the coal-to-chemical segment?

Coal-to-chemical is not easy. Ammonium nitrate production may be an easy option because we consume 60-70% of the ammonium nitrate produced in the country. So, we can manufacture our own ammonium nitrate and consume it. That will de-risk us (from supply concerns). Other things we are looking at are DME (Dimethyl ether (DME) and syngas (synthesis gas); whether DME can be mixed with LPG. So, that is a good replacement and syngas, we can use for manufacturing many things, including fertilizers.

How do you see the coal crises in the past few years?

There are three factors in power supply. Coal, railway and power generation. We produced 606 mt in 2018-19, which was a significant rise. In 2019-20, it went down to 602-603 mt because in March there were problems. In 2020-21, we produced 596 mt. With the improvement in mining process, our quality is improving every year. In 2021-22, we increased coal production to 623 mt, though the first three months (April-June) were lost due to the covid crisis. In 2022-23, we tried to meet whatever ground we had lost, and the production will definitely cross 700 mt.

Will you require imports in FY24?

It may be required in the initial phase. Coal stock for power is neither depleting nor accretion is taking place. Generally, in November-January, accretion takes place. This year that has not happened. Stock of domestic coal at power plants must be in the range of 31 mt. We should reach 45 mt by end of March. So, there is a shortage of about 14 mt. Even 31 mt is one of the highest-ever. We need 14 mt more. As per the predictions, it seems accretion won’t take place in February and March also. So, they are thinking of imports of 14 mt to ensure a comfortable position. During the rainy season, we should not face any crisis. (This fiscal), we had done a tender of up to 3 mt each on both the coasts, with a provision to increase it by 100%. So, it can be 6 mt each on both the sides. This time we have not been asked, but, if asked, we have contracts till June and we can go ahead to take care of 12 mt. Contracts were signed with Indonesia’s PT Bara Daya Energi.

What is your cash balance?

It must be at ₹44,000 crore (as of 30 September 2022).

How much dues will states need to pay to CIL?

Almost every state is paying barring Maharashtra. We have made an arrangement in West Bengal...that process is continuing. We should not pressurize beyond a point because they are also facing financial pressure. We are engaged with Maharashtra. Dues are around ₹15,500 crore.