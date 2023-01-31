CIL seeks nod to raise investment cap in JVs
Coal-to-chemical is not easy. Ammonium nitrate production may be an easy option because we consume 60-70% of the ammonium nitrate produced in the country. So, we can manufacture our own ammonium nitrate and consume it, said Agrawal
State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has sought government approval to raise the ceiling of investment for joint ventures from 30% of net worth to 50% as it seeks to diversify into aluminium production besides setting up a 1,200 MW joint venture power plant in Madhya Pradesh. In an interview, chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal said the proposal has been moved for interdepartmental discussions. Edited excerpts:
